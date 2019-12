Five men were killed and four others injured in a truck-jeep collision due to fog in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Friday, police said. The accident happened on the Bikaner-Suratgarh section of National Highway 62 when the truck rammed into the jeep near Dhirera village in Lunkaransar town of the district, they said. All the five deceased - Kailash, Mohit, Devilal, Ishwar and another Devilal - were travelling in the jeep, police said.