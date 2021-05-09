Rajasthan: 67 Ventilators Lie Unused In Churu Hospital; Officials Blame 'technical Glitch'

At a time when there is a shortage of medical equipment and the Centre is trying to enhance the essential supply, ventilators were found lying unused in Bhartiya Hospital of Rajasthan's Churu district. Out of the 67 ventilators that the hospital has, one is non-functional, 15 are unstable and just 51 are in working condition. Speaking on the matter, Rajasthan's Health minister Raghu Sharma has said that they have hired engineers to fix the non-functional ventilators.

The Health Minister has ensured that the matter will be solved in one or two days.

"We have hired 45 engineers who are deployed to various hospital locations where ventilators were not working. They are doing their work and you will not hear any complaints after a couple of days," added Rajasthan Health Minister, Raghu Sharma.

These ventilators were supplied under the PM-Cares fund amid increasing fatality in India. The COVID-19 cases are increasing every day with higher active cases and lower recovery rates, meanwhile, the Central Government is trying to supply states with every COVID-19 essentials including oxygen, vaccines, medicines, and drugs.

Hospital denies non-usage of equipment

Hospital superintendent, Dr H F Gauri, while speaking on the matter said that just because ventilators are there that does not mean patients need to be attached to it. He also said that the usage is being done as per the requirement. He explained that ventilators attached to the bed mean that if the patient requires it then they are given.

He further added that a patient's tray has several injections but they are given as per the need.

"We have all the ventilators that came from PM-Cares fund. When beds are attached to ventilators it does not mean that the patients have to be on it, they are getting used according to the requirement. There are various injections on patients' trays but they are only used when needed. Just because ventilators are there does not mean they have to remain functioning," said Hospital superintendent, Dr H F Gauri.

The statement comes as the country is reporting fatalities due to a shortage of certain equipment. India reported 4,092 deaths from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours. There are currently 2.22 crore total COVID-19 cases in the country.