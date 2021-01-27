Rajasthan: 8 Killed In Tragic Road Accident At Tonk; CM Ashok Gehlot Extends Condolences

After 8 people were killed and 4 were injured in a major tragedy in Rajasthan's Tonk on Tuesday around 3:30 am, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday extended his "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved family members. Taking to Twitter, CM Gehlot said, "May they remain strong in this difficult time and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Sad to know that eight people have lost lives in a road accident in Tonk, while returning from Khatushyam ji to their town in MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May they remain strong in this difficult time & prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 27, 2021

Rajasthan Tragedy: 8 killed in tragic road accident

Rajasthan: Eight dead and four injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Tonk, earlier today.



"Injured have been referred to Jaipur. Drivers of both the vehicles are absconding", says DGP Tonk. pic.twitter.com/ZxSIxCdbo9 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

On Tuesday late night, 8 people from a family died and 4 were injured in a tragic road accident while they were returning from Khatushyam to their town in Madhya Pradesh. According to sources, the accident took place when the taxi in which the family was travelling rammed into a truck in Tonk. Deputy General of Police informed that those who were injured have been referred to Jaipur. "Drivers of both the vehicles are absconding, " he added.

