Rajasthan ACB Arrests A Municipal Body Executive Officer, His Senior Assistant For Taking Bribe

Image: PTI
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested the executive officer of Amet Nagar Palika in Rajsamand district and his senior assistant for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said.
Executive Officer Krishnagopal Mali and his senior assistant Balwant Mali had demanded the bribe from a man for issuing the layout plan of his land after land conversion, they said.
After verifying the complaint lodged by the man, a trap was laid and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh, the officials said.
The accused persons have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.
