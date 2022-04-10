Rajasthan: After Karauli Violence, Section 144 CrPC Imposed In 17 Districts For A Month

After massive violence erupted during a religious procession in Karauli district on April 2, 17 districts in Rajasthan have implemented Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for around a month in order to maintain the law and order situation in the state. Dholpur, Bharatpur, Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sikar, Jaipur, Dausa, Hanumangarh, and Jaipur Rural, among others, have been placed under restrictions for a month starting April 8.

The decision was taken a day after the Rajasthan Home department issued guidelines for various events during several festivals. According to the advisory, organisers must file an affidavit and a request letter for processions, rallies, and the use of the DJ system, which must also include the content to be played through the DJ system.

The letter will also have to be submitted to the concerned department by the organisers of the procession. The new standards also called for rigorous adherence to noise pollution regulations. The organisers must include the organisation's registration number, contact information, and the procession route on the application form, ANI reported.

Jaipur imposed similar restrictions

Earlier on Saturday, the Jaipur district administration imposed Section 144 CrPC suspending the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies, and processions throughout the entire rural and urban area without prior permission till May 9. The enforcement of Section 144 follows the Karauli riots on April 2, which occurred during a religious procession.

Jaipur District Collector Anand Kumar Srivastava in an earlier order dated April 9 had said, “In view of the huge gatherings, assemblies, processions, and protests being staged without authorization, there are prospects of law and order disruption and traffic congestion," according to ANI.

Karauli violence

On April 2, violence erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli area following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession. Following a communal dispute that resulted in the burning of several vehicles and shops, a curfew was imposed until April 10th, with some relaxation later. "The police have so far arrested 23 miscreants in connection with the incident that occurred on April 2 during the bike rally held in Karauli on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar," Director General of Police M L Lather said at a press briefing.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI