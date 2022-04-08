Rajasthan: Ajmer Administration Bans Use Of Loudspeakers In Public And Religious Places

The Ajmer District Administration in Rajasthan on Thursday issued an order banning the use of loudspeakers at all public and religious places in the district to curb the noise pollution in the region. In addition to that, the district administration also banned the use of flags with religious symbols in the entire urban as well as rural area of the district. The order came into effect on April 7.

"Within the limits of Ajmer district (including urban and rural areas), the use of Loud Sound Amplifier (DJ) for various religious or other functions. Due to this a lot of noise is generated... It is necessary to prevent the disturbance, annoyance, inconvenience, damage or risk thereof caused by noise pollution," a statement from the order read.

Rajasthan | To curb noise pollution Ajmer District administration bans use of loudspeakers at all public and religious places. The order has been effective since yesterday, April 7 pic.twitter.com/Cf2myRm950 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 8, 2022

According to the district administration, "No person or their group or representative shall use loudspeaker (DJ) for any religious or other function without permission. If anyone wants to use them, the prior permission of the concerned sub-divisional magistrate will be obtained, the approval will not be given between 10.00 pm to 06.00 am. Even after approval, the level of noise pollution cannot exceed the level prescribed in the schedule of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000... Instruct all citizens to comply with this order and not to disobey. The compliance of this order should be strictly ensured, if any person contravenes the above prohibitory orders, then he can be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

Ban on religious flags

The Ajmer District administration not only banned the use of loudspeakers in public places, but it also banned the use of flags with religious symbols throughout the urban as well as the rural area. As per powers vested under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Ajmer district administration banned the use of flags with religious symbols in the entire urban as well as rural area.

"Attempts are made by the group to disturb the communal harmony by affecting the law and order situation. Due to this, there may be a possibility of breach of public peace and adversely disrupting law and order and social harmony. In such a situation, immediate preventive action is necessary to maintain social harmony and public peace. Therefore, keeping in view the above circumstances, I, Ansh Deep, District Magistrate, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, in Ajmer district, in the entire urban and rural areas... Ban the use of religious flags," the district administration said in their order.

Rajasthan | As per powers vested under Section 144 CrPC Ajmer district administration bans use of flags with religious symbols in the entire urban as well as rural area



The order was issued yesterday, April 7 pic.twitter.com/5NNmjka8Ug — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 8, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that these orders come following the communal clashes that broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups on April 02.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally. A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media had said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."