After the Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Alwar, District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate on Friday released a statement, saying that the decision was unanimously taken by the Municipality Board and that notices were given personally to all the 'trespassers'. He also said that demolition took place legally with the cooperation of the local police officials.

District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate also spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network, and stated, "I had joined as the DM on 18th of this month, a day after the incident. But I will provide some information on the incident which one needs to understand. The Municipality is an independent body and in our general Board meeting, the descision of demolition was taken to broaden the roads. To execute the decision, the police officials were asked to cooperate. After the order was passed, all the obstacles were legally removed from the roads including the temples, but the idols in the temples were taken care of with full respect and have been kept in other places."

In the official press release, DM Shivprasad Nakate explained, "In the second meeting of the newly elected Municipality Board, the proposal to remove the obstruction in the master plan from the main road from the intersection of the fair of Rajgarh to the roundabout and illegal encroachment in the Garaiv Path, was unanimously passed by Chairman Mr. Satish and others. The decision was taken unanimously on 08.09.02 for the removal of obstacles from the main road from Mela Ka Chauraha to Gol Chakkar in Rajgarh Municipality area. On 06.04.2022, notices were given personally to all the trespassers by marking the obstacle coming in the above mentioned road by the Municipality Rajgarh."

"The Executive Officer of the Municipality of Rajgarh through letter number 250 dated 2.04.2022, demanded police force to maintain law and order during the removal of encroachments. Equal contact was established with the delegation of trespassers. Legal solution to all their demands as far as possible was also done by the Municipality of Rajgarh," he added.

Alwar Temple demolition

The Rajasthan government got bulldozers to run on a 300-year-old temple in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. The sculptures were reportedly broken with yellow claws and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by the drill. The locals in the area alleged that the temple was destroyed under the pretext of development. On the other hand, a video of a Congress MLA came to the fore in which Johri Lal Meena is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not work had there been a Congress board in the area.

Also, he reportedly asked to bring 34 councillors to his house to stop the demolition. It is through this alleged video that people are linking the statement of the MLA with the destruction of the temple. It is pertinent to mention that the BJP's board is presently in the Rajgarh area of Alwar. Several Hindu organisations have filed complaints in the matter.

Image: ANI