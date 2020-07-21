Rajasthan, 9 Other States Carry Out Anti-locust Operations Covering 3.70 Lakh Hectares

Locust control operations were carried out in 10 states recently, spanning an area of roughly more than 3.70 lakh hectares. The anti-locust operations began on April 11. As per reports on July 19, the anti-locust activities took place at 31 places in eight districts of Rajasthan and at one place in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

Anti-locust operations spread over multiple states

According to reports, the states in which anti-locust activities have been carried out till now are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar. The anti-locust operations that are being carried out consist of 79 control teams with vehicles spread out in different states and as well as 200 Central Government personnel.

In order to make the operations even more effective, authorities have even used drones during the anti-locust operations. 15 drones operated by 5 companies were used to douse tall trees and at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan. In addition, a bell helicopter has also been made a part of the anti-locust operation arsenal and has been of great help in Rajasthan wherein it was used in Scheduled Desert Areas as per the need and Indian Air Force has also conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using Mi-17 helicopter.

Fortunately, the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana have not reported any major crop loss due to the locusts but some minor crop loss has been reported in multiple districts of Rajasthan.

