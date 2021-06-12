Rajasthan Announces Financial Packages For Children Orphaned, Women Widowed Due To COVID

The Rajasthan Government on Saturday announced financial aid for children orphaned due to COVID-19. The State Administration announced Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to these children till they turn 18 years of age, Rs 5 lakh assistance on completion of 18 years, and free higher secondary education along with other benefits proposed under Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna.

The state government also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 a month for women who lost their husbands to COVID. For the children of these widows, Rajasthan Government announced Rs 1,000 monthly for each child and Rs 2,500 per month to cover school books and uniforms. Along with this, a provision of Rs 1 lakh as an immediate grant for children, who lost their parents to COVID has also been announced.

Central Government announces Child Relief Funds

Earlier, the Centre Government announced the initiation of Child Relief Funds across the nation to protect the children who lost both their parents to COVID. The scheme was declared to be funded under 'PM-Care Funds'. PM Modi while announcing the scheme mentioned the children as the future of the company and stated that their protection is Government's duty.

Under the scheme, it was announced that a corpus of Rs 10 lakh was allotted for each child when he or she reached 18 years of age. This amount was decided to be given on a monthly stipend basis to the children from 18 years of age for the next 3 years to care for the child's personal requirements during the period of higher education.

The education of the children was also decided to be taken care of under the scheme. It was announced that the child under 10 years will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar and the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from PM-CARES. For children between 11-18 years, admission will be given in any Central Government residential school such as Sainik School, Navodaya, and others. For higher studies, it was declared that the child will be assisted in obtaining an education loan for Professional courses / Higher Education in India as per the existing Education Loan norms. The interest on this loan will be paid by the PM-CARES.

PM Modi also declared Health Insurance benefits for the COVID orphaned children under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs.

States who have announced relief funds for COVID orphaned children

Following Modi's big announcement regarding relief funds for COVID orphaned children, other states also put forward their scheme to approach the issue.