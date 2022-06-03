A 21-year-old local man named Aadam Khan got trapped in a brick-lined well in Barmer, Rajasthan and was rescued by the Army, with help from the civil administration and the locals.

The man got stuck at around 2.30 in the afternoon after the inner brick lining collapsed over him on him while he was carrying out the construction of a 120-feet deep well. The locals somehow managed to uncover his face, which enabled him to breathe. The worried locals approached the authorities for help. Local military authorities immediately ordered an Army Engineer squadron to carry out the rescue operation.

Rescue operation by Army Engineers

The Army engineers, without wasting any time, arrived at the location, and resorted to hand excavation, fearing the collapse of the inner walls of the well and the lack of clarity of the lay of his body under the debris. A member of the Army team entered the well after securing himself with the necessary equipment to successfully complete the operation.

However, Aadam Khan's legs being stuck under a rock posed another challenge in the rescue. The team then decided to use a concrete cutter to pull him out of the well. After around 10 hours of long operation, the boy was finally rescued unharmed at 12:30 AM on June 3. The boy was then immediately taken to the District medical hospital for check-ups in an ambulance.

Army rescues 5 men from well in J&K

On May 13, a group of men was engaged in repair works of a motor inside the well in Keegam region of Kashmir. The men suffered from suffocation and fell unconscious. Witnessing the situation, the local people immediately rushed to rescue them. Acting on the distress call from the villagers, three Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of 47 RR Battalion Team of the Indian Army under Major Kanwardeep Singh and Major Tamanna Kaushal swung into action to rescue the five individuals.

They made an innovative shift with ropes and a ladder and two individuals of the Quick Reaction Team, Havildar Iqbal and Havildar Gagandeep used gas masks and climbed down into the well to rescue the trapped individuals. The rescued individuals were put on life support and rushed to 168 Military Hospital, Durgmula for further treatment. However, 4 of the rescued people died due to inhaling toxic gases.