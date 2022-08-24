Rajasthan: As Flood Situation Worsens, IAF Special Operatives Rescue 13 People In Baran

Flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota division worsened on Tuesday, August 23 following which the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a rescue operation and saved 13 people in the Baran district, which falls under the Kota division. Notably, at the request of the government of Rajasthan, the South Western command of the IAF's special Forces operatives coordinated the rescue mission with the state administration.

Braving poor weather, the personnel in the Mi-17 chopper rescued 13 people stuck on a house rooftop in the Baran district. According to officials,

#WATCH | IAF’s South Western Air Command is coordinating the rescue efforts with the state government and aircraft & personnel are on alert for relief missions even tomorrow: Defence Officials https://t.co/FFWA11Ct1V pic.twitter.com/CCnAiNyIwX — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

Heavy rains in Rajasthan

Heavy downpour and water released from dams led to flash floods in Kota and many other divisions in Rajasthan on August 23. Schools were shut in all the four districts of the Kota division - Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi. Moreover, three districts - Jhalawar, Dholpur and Baran were also badly affected by downpours, where the Army was called for rescue operations, officials informed on August 23.

The Chambal, Parvan, Parvati, and Kalisindh rivers are flooded and the gates are being opened to release the excess water from these rivers, which is breaking the banks and entering residential localities of the nearby cities.

Image: ANI