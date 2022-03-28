Rajasthan Assembly adjourned sine die after Budget session

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday, bringing its 24-day Budget session to a close.

Speaker C P Joshi announced the sine die adjournment after the completion of the scheduled proceedings of the House for the day.

The Budget session of the 15th state assembly began on February 9 with Governor Kalraj Mishra addressing the House. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 23. PTI AG AG DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)