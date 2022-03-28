Last Updated:

Rajasthan Assembly Adjourned Sine Die After Budget Session

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Jaipur, Mar 28 (PTI) The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday, bringing its 24-day Budget session to a close.

Speaker C P Joshi announced the sine die adjournment after the completion of the scheduled proceedings of the House for the day.

The Budget session of the 15th state assembly began on February 9 with Governor Kalraj Mishra addressing the House. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had presented the state budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 23. PTI AG AG DIV DIV

First Published:
