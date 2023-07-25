Rajasthan Assembly Passes Bill To Form Welfare Board, Fund For Platform-based Gig Workers

The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed a bill for the formation of a welfare board as well as a fund for platform-based gig workers in the state and to facilitate social security for them. The Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Assembly without a debate amid uproar by the opposition members in the House.

Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha on Monday was suspended from the state assembly for "unruly behaviour" after ugly scenes were witnessed in the House when he raised the issue of a red diary, claiming it held details of irregular financial transactions.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar too was suspended for the remainder of the assembly. Opposition BJP MLAs created an uproar and stormed the well of the House over the issue.

The bill defines a gig worker as a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of the traditional employer-employee relationship and who works on contract that results in a given rate of payment, based on terms and conditions laid down in such contract and includes all piece-rate work.

It aims to constitute a Welfare Board and to set up a welfare fund for platform-based gig workers, to register the workers and aggregators in the state and to facilitate social security for the gig workers. The minister in charge of the Labour Department will be the chairperson of the board and at least one-third of its nominated members will be women.

The board will ensure the registration of platform-based gig workers and aggregators operating in the state and will also ensure that the welfare fee deduction mechanism is integrated with the functioning of the application of the aggregator.

It will ensure that gig workers have access to benefits as per the schemes formulated by the state government.

As per the provisions of the bill, the state government will establish "The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund" for the benefit of registered gig workers.

Welfare fee will be charged from aggregators which will be at such rate of the value of each transaction related to platform-based gig workers.

The Bill gives gig workers the right to get registered and Unique ID applicable across all platforms, get access to general and specific social security schemes, an opportunity to be heard for any grievances and appropriate grievance redressal mechanism, and participate in all decisions taken for their welfare through representation in the Board. If any aggregator fails to comply with the provisions of the act or rules, the state government may impose a fine which may extend up to Rs 5 lakh for the first contravention and up to Rs 50 lakh for subsequent contraventions. PTI SDA NSD NSD