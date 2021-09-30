Rajasthan Bans Sale, Bursting Of Crackers From Oct 1 To Jan 31

The Rajasthan government on Thursday banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state from October 1 contending that smoke emanating from them affects the health of the people as the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19 looms.

The Home Department has asked licensing authorities to not issue licenses for the sale of firecrackers from October 1 to January 31 in view of the possible third wave of COVID-19 and to protect the health of the people, an official statement said.

The department had banned the sale and bursting of firecrackers last year as well owing to air pollution and its effects on people who had contracted coronavirus.

