BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked on Wednesday morning when a group of unknown miscreants opened fire at her Bharatpur residence. After the incident, the BJP MP's health deteriorated severely and she was rushed to the hospital by her relatives. This is the third time that the BJP MP has been attacked. Earlier in the month of May, she was attacked by unidentified people during her visit to a community healthcare centre, and the reason for this attack remains unknown. The police have arrived at her residence and the investigation is underway.

Koli was elected to the Lok Sabha of the Parliament of India from Bharatpur, Rajasthan in the 2019 Indian general election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Peaceful Rajasthan has become 'Apradhisthan': Satish Poonia

While speaking to Republic over the attack on Koli, Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia informed that she is in depression and not able to talk. Calling Rajasthan 'Apradhisthan' (criminal state), Poonia slammed the state governance for the poor law and order situation. He asked the state police to ensure people's safety and take strict action against the crimes.

"This is not the first time that MP Ranjeeta Kohli has been attacked, this is the third attempt, She is in depression, I called her but she is not able to speak. The law and order situation of Rajasthan has deteriorated especially that of Bharatpur. This is a very worrisome and unfortunate incident. Despite so many criminal cases in the state, I am not able to understand why the Chief Minister, state Home Minister and Police are not taking any action. Just a day before a father-son duo was attacked. There is no doubt that Rajasthan once known as a peaceful state has now become Apradhisthan (criminal state)", said Poonia.

On being asked that if there was any personal enmity involved in the attack the state BJP Chief stated, "we will get to know that after the investigation but I can assure the criminals have no fear of police they are attacking MPs in the broad daylight. Police will have to ensure the safety of people and take strict action against the culprits ".

Ranjeeta Koli’s convoy allegedly attacked in Bharatpur, stones pelted

On May 28, BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked in Bharatpur on her way back from visiting the health and medical facilities of her constituency. As per reports, miscreants pelted stones at her car and her injured self was left unattended by police officials. Ranjeeta Koli was leaving for her house in Bharatpur when 'armed' goons allegedly attacked her convoy. She was heading back from an inspection visit at the RBM hospital when the incident took place. She was hospitalised in an unconscious state by her subordinates and later discharged after primary treatment.