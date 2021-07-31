Rajasthan: BJP Leader Kailash Meghwal Manhandled By Protesting Farmers During Agitation

The farmers' agitation on Friday, July 30, took a violent turn in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar where viral visuals have shown Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Meghwal getting attacked in public. In a video, the BJP leader can be seen in a torn shirt and surrounded by an angry and violent mob. The police officials reached on time and rescued the BJP leader who was surrounded by the protestors.

The party leader had arrived to participate in a BJP protest over inflation and irrigation when the incident took place.

Rajasthan: Farmers protesting in Sri Ganganagar against the Central Government's three farm laws, tore the clothes of BJP leader Kailash Meghwal. The leader had arrived to participate in a BJP protest over inflation and irrigation when the incident took place. pic.twitter.com/GERDBpoqB2 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

This is not the first time protesting farmers have showcased their agitation against a BJP leader. In Haryana, the demonstrators have launched protests against several party leaders of the state including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Protesting farmers launch demonstration against politicians

As the agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm laws continues, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on July 3 uprooted paddy saplings from a field belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Grewal at his native place in Dhanaula of Barnala district. The protestors, including women, were seen entering the paddy field and damaging the saplings, planted In around one acre of land. The union leaders claim that they had only gone to talk to a farmer, who had taken Grewal's land on rent but some angry protestors damaged the saplings.

On June 18, several farmers and the state police clashed in Yamuna Nagar in Haryana as protesting farmers blocked the mayor's car outside the secretariat. According to reports, farm union leaders have given instructions in the entire state to interrupt the public functions of the BJP, JJP and other party leaders to make pressure on them against the farm laws. When police tried to bring down the protestors in the state, they turned aggressive so police applied force.

Farmers' protest against three farm laws

On the outskirts of the nation's capital, a large number of people have set up camp. After multiple rounds of negotiations between the Centre and farmer representatives last year, the impasse continues. Farmers have been protesting on the various borders of the national capital since November 26 in protest of three recently enacted farm laws: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs) (Image: ANI)