Rajasthan BJP leader Mahendra Nath Pandey slammed and called Akhilesh Yadav’s remark over the issue of CAA and NPR 'silly'. Akhilesh Yadav also commented that NRC will affect the migrant poor, tribals and even 'our Holy men who wander everywhere without any worldly belongings'. We should learn the meaning of religion from them and not from those who lust for power. BJP leader Pandey said that despite being a (former) CM of a state, if Akhilesh Yadav makes such a statement, then it's silly.