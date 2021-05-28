Last Updated:

Rajasthan: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli’s Convoy Allegedly Attacked In Bharatpur, Stones Pelted

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked in Bharatpur on her way back from visiting the health facilities at her constituency.

Srishti Jha

BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli was allegedly attacked in Bharatpur on her way back from visiting the health and medical facilities of her constituency. As per reports, miscreants pelted stones at her car and her injured self was left unattended by police officials.

Ranjeeta Koli was leaving for her house in Bharatpur when 'armed' goons allegedly attacked her convoy. She was heading back from an inspection visit at the RBM hospital when the incident took place. She was hospitalised in an unconscious state by her subordinates and later discharged after primary treatment.

"While going to the health centre around 11.30 pm, suddenly 5-6 people came & attacked my car and also pelted stones," she told ANI.

People accompanying the Member of Lok Sabha alleged the Bharatpur Police did not reach the spot of attack for over 45 minutes and Koli was left unattended for that while. BJP MP's aides informed they even tried to reach out to the District Magistrate but the calls were not answered. The female MP was seen lying injured in the car anticipating assistance from authorities that could step up in support.

More details on the incident are awaited. 

Ranjeeta Koli was elected to the Lok Sabha of the Parliament of India from Bharatpur, Rajasthan in the 2019 Indian general election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

 

 

 

