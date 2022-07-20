Last Updated:

Rajasthan: BJP Slams Congress Govt Over Attack On Young Man; Questions CM Gehlot's Silence

Manjinder Singh Sirsa lambasted the Rajasthan government amid growing violence in the state. He said that the state's fate is in god's hands now.

In a tragic incident, the miscreants, who came riding in the car, brutally attacked a young man in public with sticks in Sriganganagar area of Suratgarh district in Rajasthan. 

Following this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lambasted the Rajasthan government for maintaining silence amid growing violence in the state. He said that the state's fate is in god's hands now. 

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lambasts Congress govt in Rajasthan

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Look at the situation in Rajasthan under the Indian National Congress rule. A man was brutally attacked by goons in public in Sriganganagar. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has maintained silence on this matter. The one who mocks law and order in every situation Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also silent.” He further said that Rajasthan’s fate is in god’s hands now. 

In the video, the goons can be seen brutally attacking the young man with sticks. According to sources, miscreants, who came in the car opened fire in the air. Soon after, the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar.

According to reports, police is checking CCTV footage and an investigation is underway. 

