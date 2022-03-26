Rajasthan: BJP Terms Congress Rule 'era Of Goons' As Cong MLA's Son Booked For Gang Rape

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia had reacted sternly to the reports of the horrific rape of a minor by Congress MLA’s son. Denouncing the act, Poonia asserted that the crime has shocked the state once again. He further raised a question on the depleting law and order situation in the state.

Stating that the state was ashamed due to the ‘misdeeds of Congress MLA’s son, Poonia termed the Congress rule as ‘an era of goons.’

'Era of Goons'

“Rajasthan is ashamed once again due to the misdeeds of a Congress MLA's son; it has raised a question on the law & order situation of Rajasthan. It looks as if an era of goons is here. It's even more shameful for the CM,” Rajasthan BJP Chief said.

After the reports of the gang rape of a Class X student surfaced, a case was registered against ruling Congress’ MLA Johari Lal Meena’s son Deepak Meena and two others in Mandawar Police Station of Rajasthan’s Dausa district.

Minor Allegedly Raped by Congress MLA's son

As per SHO Mandawar Police Station, Meena, who is an MLA from Alwar Rajgarh, his son along with two others abducted the minor by intoxicating her and took her to Samleti Palace Hotel located on Mahua-Mandawar Road. They took her obscene photos and videos and threatened to leak them. As per the reports, she was blackmailed by the accused. They also tried to extort Rs 15.40 lakhs and jewellery from the accused.

The case has been registered against MLA's son Deepak Meena, Vivek Sharma resident Thumda and Netram Samleti under various sections of the POCSO Act and the probe is underway.

Rape cases surge in Rajasthan

This came days after a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in the district of Dholpur while, she was returning to her residence from the farm on March 17. The 26-year-old rape survivor was accompanied by her husband and children while they were commuting to their home when the accused allegedly stopped and thrashed the couple. In a bid to save himself, the husband allegedly fled the spot, after being beaten up with a country-made pistol, the local police have said.

Upon her husband fleeing the spot, the wife was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint, in front of her children, as per the survivor's statement to the police.

Earlier, the Congress government in the state was under fire after a differently-abled girl was found in a distressful condition. The reports have claimed that the girl was assaulted by the perpetrators and was dumped on the highway. The investigation in the matter is undergoing.



Image: ANI