Rajasthan: Blue Pottery Craft Witnesses Downturn Of Sales Amid COVID

The renowned 'Blue pottery' craft of Jaipur, Rajasthan is now experiencing a sales downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in lower demand. During an Interview, Satyapal Prajapati, a blue pottery artist informed ANI that usually, the demands of blue pottery are huge throughout the nation. He also added that these potteries were once sold to foreign tourists. However, the industry has remained stagnant for the past two years, putting many blue pottery artisans jobless.

While talking about the distinctive shade of blue utilised at the potteries, artisan Prajapati stated "Originally, the blue colour was not as glazed as it is today.” He went on to describe that the blue ceramic piece which he was displaying was the original form, and the artifact is almost 300 years old. He also revealed that they apply several mixtures of colour in which the blue serves as the important one. While yellow, green, pink, and black are some of the other colours the artisans use while painting the artifacts.

Blue Pottery is traditional craft of Jaipur

Although Blue Pottery is Turko-Persian in origin, yet, it is usually regarded as a typical Jaipur speciality. The beautiful blue colour dye is extensively used to paint the pottery gives it the title "blue pottery." As history suggests, Mughal Courts brought the Persian art of blue ceramics to Jaipur from Persia and Afghanistan. Blue pottery first appeared in Rajasthan under the reign of Sawai Ram Singh II in the nineteenth century.

Quartz and not clay are used to make blue pottery. Quartz along with raw glazing, sodium sulphate, and multani mitti also known as fuller's earth are among the materials utilised to construct any artifact. To harden it, the products are only burned in fire once, much like normal pottery. The most significant benefit is that blue pottery does not break, and it is also impermeable, clean, and ideal for everyday application. With the strokes of brushes, the artisans elegantly decorate the blue ceramic.

The majority of the products which are built now are ornamental like ashtrays, vases, coasters, tiny bowls, and trinket boxes. The colour blue is produced from cobalt oxide, greens obtained from copper oxide. The popular patterns and designs are based on arabesque motifs, animal and bird forms from the Mugal period. The craft is mostly prevalent in Jaipur, although it may also be seen in Sanganer, Mahalan, and Neota.

Image: ANI