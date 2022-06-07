Rajasthan: BSF Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 17 Crore From Indo-Pak Border; 4 Smugglers Detained

As the nefarious game of heroin smuggling through drones from across the border continues in the border district of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, the 34th Battalion G Branch of Border Security Force (BSF), in joint action with the CID,has recovered 3.6 kg of heroin near the Khyaliwala border on the Indo-Pak International Border. Four smugglers have been detained in the case.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that a drone was used for the smuggling.

The International Market worth of heroin is around Rs 17 crore. Along with heroin, three smartphones, and one Creta car was also recovered from the area about 2.5 km from the India-Pakistan border.

As per the report, the car in which these smugglers from Punjab had come, had the word 'PRESS' written on it, due to which, the BSF got suspicious and searched the car, in which heroin was recovered. In this case, the search operation of BSF and CID is going on in the surrounding area in view of the possibility of more smugglers. In the last 50 days, for the third time on the international border adjoining Sriganganagar district, an attempt has been made of smuggling heroin, said reports.

CBIC To Observe 'Drug Destruction Day' On June 8

Meanwhile, as a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will hold 'Drug Destruction Day' on June 8, Wednesday, during which, around 42,000 kilograms of narcotics will be destroyed in 14 different locations across the country, the Ministry of Finance informed on Tuesday.

As a part of the Drug Destruction Day celebrations, the destruction process will take place at locations like Ahmedabad zone, Bengaluru zone, Delhi (prev) zone, Guwahati zone, Hyderabad zone, Kolkata zone, Mumbai III zone, Patna (prev) zone, Pune zone, and Trichy (prev) zone.

Under these cities, multiple locations including Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna, and Siliguri, among others have been shortlisted for the event.