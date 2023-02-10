Watch Gehlot Goof-up: CM Presents Old Rajasthan Budget For 8 Mins, BJP Mocks Faux Pas

In yet another embarassement for the Congress party, Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot reportedly presented an outdated budget following which the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members started protesting.

The anguished BJP members alleged that the Chief Minister was “not even aware that the budget was outdated.”

CM presented the budget for nearly 3 minutes before Chief whip Mahesh Joshi intervened and informed him that he was reading an old budget.

The Congress leader Gehlot read out excerpts from the previous budget, on urban employment and krishi budget, in place of Budget 2023-24.

As soon as Gehlot made the first two statements, which were included in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition erupted into a commotion and rushed into the well of the House, leading to the House being adjourned for 30 minutes.

"Now there is no use in presenting the budget," said Vasundhara Raje.

For 8 minutes, CM kept reading the old budget. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget: Vasundhara Raje, former Rajasthan CM & BJP leader pic.twitter.com/x8UeAkH1a1 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Final state budget to focus on youth: Gehlot’ word ahead of budget

It is pertinent to note that prior to the state assembly elections, Gehlot shifted his attention to the youth. He emphasized that the final state budget of his term will focus on youth and be broadcast live in institutions throughout the state.