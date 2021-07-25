Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion Likely By August 10; Gehlot, Pilot Accept 'final Formula'

The Congress-ruled Rajasthan is likely to see Cabinet expansion and political appointments before August 10, ANI reported on Sunday. After the second round of talks, senior Congress leaders worked out the modalities and the names of members who will join Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet will be finalised soon.

Congress Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal have held several rounds of discussions to end the infighting pertaining to cabinet expansion and appointments in boards and the party organisation.

"We are discussing the Cabinet expansion, the appointment of the district and block-level chiefs of Congress, and appointments in boards and corporations with our leaders. Everyone has said they would accept what the leadership decides," said Maken after a meeting with party leaders in Jaipur on Sunday.

According to ANI sources, the state Congress leadership is conducting a one-to-one discussion with MLAs to listen to their views and ensure there is no space for resentment.

"Ajay Maken will also discuss with the MLAs regarding the appointment of Boards Chairman and District Congress heads. An initial report for the recommendation of names for district presidents has been submitted to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and AICC in-charge Ajay Maken by the PCC observers," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Maken informed that he will visit the Rajasthan again on July 28 and 29 and a decision about the Cabinet expansion will be announced soon.

"We will announce our decision (regarding the state Cabinet expansion) soon. I will visit Rajasthan again on July 28 and July 29 to meet Congress MLAs separately to take their opinions on the appointment of district and block-level Congress teams," he said.

The major issue for the Rajasthan Congress is to accommodate Independent and BSP MLAs as the Ashok Gehlot government is running on their support, unlike Punjab, where the party has a full majority in the state Assembly.

Sachin Pilot miffed

Recently, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months. Pilot reportedly indicated that a split in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time. Thereafter, the legislators close to him such as Ved Prakash Solanki publicly voiced their disappointment over the delay in Cabinet expansion and political appointments.

It is also likely that Congress will appoint four working presidents to aid Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik and Ramesh Chennithala in consideration.

It is said, that both Gehlot and Pilot camps have agreed to the final formula for appointments in Cabinet, boards and the party organisation. A one-on-one meeting of AICC in-charge Ajay Maken with MLAs is expected to be the last major exercise to give a final shape to the Cabinet expansion.

(With inputs from agency)