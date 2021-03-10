Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot Disputes Health Ministry's 'No Vaccine Shortage' Remark

The row between the Rajsthan government and the Central government has escalated over sending enough COVID-19 vaccines to the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday claimed the Centre's "Data Completely Wrong". The statement comes after the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday has said that there is "no shortage" of the doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the state. Gehlot highlighted the issue in a series of tweets.

CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi, "The Union Health Ministry has claimed that Rajasthan received 37.61 lakh Covid vaccines and till yesterday only 24.28 lakh vaccines have been installed. This data is completely incorrect. As of March 8, Rajasthan received 31,45,340 vaccines. Of these, 2,15,180 vaccines have been made available to the Army".

Gehlot said that till March 8, around 23 lakh vaccines were installed in the state and more than two lakh people are being vaccinated daily in the state.

"As per the rules, 29,30,160 became available to hire others. As of 8 March, 23,26,975 vaccines have been installed in the state. 1,62,888 vaccines have been spoiled, which is less than the 10 per cent limit allowed by the central government. Thus, on March 8, only 4,40,297 vaccines were available in the state. More than two lakh people are being vaccinated daily in the state. In such a situation, on March 8, the vaccine was available for only two days of vaccination, so the state government demanded to send additional vaccines from the Center. After which the state received 85 thousand vaccines on March 9," he claimed. READ | Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines in March: Report

CM Gehlot- Centre's Data Completely Wrong

"The data released by the Ministry of Health in relation to Rajasthan is completely incorrect. I will appeal to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to instruct his officials to provide the vaccine soon and not to give false information about Rajasthan" said Gehlot.

Gehlot stated due to the misinformation and delay in the vaccination the citizens and Corona Warriors might lose their spirit.

"In the third phase, about 22 per cent vaccination of the country will be done in Rajasthan itself. Both the government and the public here are excited about the vaccination drive. But due to such misinformation by the Central Ministry, the spirits of the citizens of the state and the Corona Warriors will be diminished and as it is said that the centre will be able to provide the vaccines in 5-7 days, it may cause problems in vaccination again," he added.

No Shortage Of Vaccine in Rajasthan: Union Health Ministry

On Tuesday, disapproving the reports of vaccine shortage in Rajasthan, the Union Health Ministry said the factual position is that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the State at present. The ministry took to Twitter and said the Centre was closely monitoring vaccine supply in all States/UTs.