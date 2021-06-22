Rajasthan: Children's Hospitals To Have Modern Facilities Amid Possible COVID-19 3rd Wave

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that special attention is being paid to the strengthening of medical facilities in all children's hospitals in the state ahead of the possible third COVID-19 wave.

Preparations started for the possible third wave of corona



While addressing a review meeting at the Superintendent's office of JK Lone, Dr Sharma further said that 600 beds in the JK Lone hospital will be kept reserved for COVID-19 patients.

Dr Sharma said, "Around 200 ICU beds will soon be available at this hospital. It is expected that a large number of children will be affected in the possible third wave of the Corona, so keeping that in view, 600 beds in JK Lone hospital will be kept reserved for corona patients".

He informed that all 600 beds can be converted to ICU beds when needed. All beds in the hospital are connected to the centralized oxygen system. Oxygen plant is being set up in the hospital and soon the hospital will soon have around 1,500-litre oxygen capacity.

He further added that preparations for COVID treatment will not affect the 200-bed Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) unit and the treatment of children will continue as usual.

The health minister also directed officials to pay special attention and complete all the work within the prescribed time limit while maintaining quality.

Rajasthan battles COVID

As per the union health ministry, there are currently 3,079 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 9,39,131 recoveries and 8,895 deaths have been reported so far.

On June 8, the Rajasthan government had announced some relaxations in the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the infection transmission. All government and private offices with more than 10 employees can function with 50 per cent staff capacity following COVID protocol. Restaurants have been permitted to function with 50 with sitting capacity.

On June 12, the Rajasthan Government had announced financial aid for children orphaned due to COVID-19. The State Administration announced Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to these children till they turn 18 years of age, Rs 5 lakh assistance on completion of 18 years, and free higher secondary education along with other benefits proposed under Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna. The state government also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh and a pension of Rs 1,500 a month for women who lost their husbands to Coronavirus infections.

The state has administered 2,17,20,665 COVID vaccine doses across 2,966 vaccination sites.

