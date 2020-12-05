Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Approves 2 Amnesty Schemes For Mandi Traders

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved two amnesty schemes which were submitted by the Agricultural department. These two schemes approved by CM Ashok Gehlot came as a relief to the mandi traders and land allottees. As per Rajasthan state government's release, an 'interest waiver scheme' has been implemented in various Agricultural Produce Market Committee of the state for 75 per cent interest waiver on interest payable in respect of Mandi fee, allocation fee and other dues for disposal of cases.

READ | Rajasthan BJP's Satish Poonia Demands Law Against 'Love Jihad'; BJYM Starts Campaign

The official release said, "Under this scheme, valid licensees of Mandi committees, as well as non-licensed holders such as retail shops/plot allottees/farmers plot allottees and other allottees of mandi premises, will also be eligible to avail this scheme. Under this scheme, on 30 September 2019, the entire outstanding amount can be deposited by December 31, 2020, of 25 per cent interest."

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM Modi Over Farm Laws And Farmers Agitation

Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot approves 2 amnesty schemes

This scheme approved by Rajasthan CM will be applicable to the outstanding mandi duty on sugar and agricultural commodities imported from April 27, 2005, to December 31, 2019, for agricultural processing from outside the state. The official release from the state government's office said that the agro-processing unit obtained from the mandi committee will be eligible to take advantage of this scheme.

READ | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Welcomes Centre's Talks With Farmer Unions; Asks PM To Take Lead

Under this interest waiver scheme, a provision of 75 per cent exemption in the remaining basic mandi duty and 100 per cent exemption in interest and penalty has been made. Those who wish to benefit from this scheme will be required to attach a copy of the bills and other documents of imported agricultural commodities along with the application for exemption on the remunerative outstanding mandi duty. People of Rajasthan can avail this scheme till March 31, 2021.

READ | COVID-19: 36,652 New Cases Take India's Virus Tally To 96,08,211

(With ANI inputs)