Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Informs He's 'Feeling Better' After Successful Angioplasty

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who underwent a successful angioplasty and stenting procedure on Friday, said he was recovering well. The 70-year-old Congress leader was experiencing health problems after he contracted COVID in the month of April. He was asked by doctors to take precautions.

CM Gehlot thanks all for good wishes, meets kins of patients in hospital

"Thanks to the best wishes of you all, I am feeling better now. On the advice of doctors, I walked in the ward of the hospital and during this time talked to the family members of the patients, Moolchandji from Malpura and Chhotelalji from Alwar and also got to know about their well-being," Gehlot said.

Rajasthan CM undergoes successful angioplasty

The Rajasthan CM had on Friday undergone angioplasty and stenting procedures at the SMS government hospital after complaining about mild pain in his chest. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockage in one of the main arteries.

CM to be probably discharged tomorrow: SMS Medical College

"He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. A team of doctors have been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and will also be walking. He may be sent home probably tomorrow," a release from the hospital said. The Rajasthan Chief had on Friday stated that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.

After experiencing health issues on Friday, Gehlot had said, "Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Rajasthan CM a swift recovery and good health. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished him a speedy and complete recovery.

