Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Launches 5G In State; Urges Agencies To Train Well In Dealing Cyber Fraudsters

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched 5G internet service in the state and urged the country's investigative agencies to get well-trained in dealing problems caused by cyber fraudsters.

Speaking at an event during which 5G service was launched in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur cities of Rajasthan, Gehlot raised concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges internet has posed in the recent times.

"There are concerns over rising cyber frauds and the challenges internet has posed. Cyber fraudsters have much expertise than the investigative agencies and there is a need to get trained to deal with the cyber crimes," Gehlot said. During the event, Gehlot also cautioned to use internet cautiously.

"Using internet has become a habit of all of us that if friends sit together, they keep sitting for 3-4 hours and do not talk to each other. They talk to the internet and mobile. Such a time has come," Gehlot said. He said that people should talk to each other and meet physically and talk about culture, tradition. He said: "Without internet, no one is able to do work. Internet, in a way, has become just like opium. You can understand what situation arises, if those who take opium do not get it. Such a situation has occurred that if internet is suspended or signal is weak then it directly disturbs mind." Gehlot has said that internet has its importance and he doesn't have to explain much about it.

He said that it is a source of knowledge if taken in right spirit.

"In present times knowledge is power and internet has paved a way for young generation to fulfill their dream," he said.

