The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Talks About Protests Against CAB

General News

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised the issue of days-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the North-Eastern states

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised the issue of days-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the North East. Around 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to Assam to deal with the unrest. The Assam government on Wednesday decided to suspend all internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the state. With increasing unrest in Assam and other northeastern states, the Indian Railways have also cancelled 12 trains in the state due to the 'Rail Roko Andolan'.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST