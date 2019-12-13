Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Talks About Protests Against CAB

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot raised the issue of days-long protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the North East. Around 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to Assam to deal with the unrest. The Assam government on Wednesday decided to suspend all internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the state. With increasing unrest in Assam and other northeastern states, the Indian Railways have also cancelled 12 trains in the state due to the 'Rail Roko Andolan'.