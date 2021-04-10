Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tweets On Shortage Of Covid-19 Vaccines Amid Tika Utsav

Following Maharashtra's claims of vaccine shortage, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the stock of COVID-19 vaccine in the state will be exhausted in the next 2 days. Now, Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets has talked about the shortage of vaccine amid the Tika Utsav festival. He has said that government should accept in public about lack of vaccine in the country.

Vaccine shortage in Rajasthan: CM

In his tweet, Gehlot has said that the Prime Minister has given a call to celebrate 'Teeka Utsav' from Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11 to Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, but the vaccine is not available in the states. He further said that how can a festival be celebrated if there is no vaccine. Gehlot said the statement made by the Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ravishankar Prasad about no vaccine deficiency in the states is completely wrong.

He further added that Rajasthan has been a pioneer in vaccination drive and is leading in all the states in the vaccination of people above 60 years of age. Gehlot mentioned that Rajasthan received 1,07,40,860 vaccine doses from the Central Government till April 6. Out of these, 2,15,180 vaccines have been made given to the Army. 91,55,370 vaccines have been inoculated till April 8.

He further said about 4,34,888 dosages were damaged, which is less than half of the 10% limit allowed by the central government. Only 9.70 lakh doses of vaccines were left on April 9 morning and on average 5.18 lakhs of vaccines get used every day. That means only 5 lakh vaccines will be left which would be insufficient for further vaccination. As per the plan of the central government, the next consignment of 3.83 lakh doses of vaccine on April 12 would lead to vaccination drive getting stopped in few districts in Rajasthan. He said that many pictures of many vaccination centres have been reported that show vaccine deficiency. He said that government should accept about lack of vaccines in public.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)

