Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Masses To Rise Above Caste, Religion

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called upon people to rise above caste and religion, saying that division in the name of caste and religion weakens the society.

Press Trust Of India
Ashok Gehlot

Image: PTI


Gehlot was speaking at a program in Karauli district.

"I say that people should rise above caste and religion and serve human beings. This was also the advice of Lord Mahavir," he said. "Unfortunately, we are divided in the name of castes and religion, so the society becomes weak," the chief minister added. 

