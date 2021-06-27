Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Increase In COVID Vaccine Allotment

To bolster Rajasthan's fight against COVID-19, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in the vaccine allotment. Pointing out that the state has done an 'exemplary' job in vaccinating the population against the virus, he stated that by the end of July, more than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose, and the present allotment by the central government, which only accounts for 3-4 lakh doses per day on an average, would not be able to suffice to the need. Adding that the state has developed the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people per day, he requested an increase in the vaccination allotment.

Ashok Gehlot approaches PM Modi for an increase in vaccine allotment

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, CM Gehlot discussed the impending third wave of COVID-19. He wrote, "Though we have started beefing up of medical infrastructure right down to Primary Health Care level (along with enhancing human resource capacity, still it is equally or more important to take steps to prevent the occurrence of the third wave. Apart from COVID appropriate behavior, vaccination is the only way to effectively counter the threat."

Throwing light on the exemplary COVID management during the first and the second wave along with the effective management of vaccination drive in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot said, "Over 2.36 crore people have already been vaccinated till date." He then went on to assert that the number of people who got vaccinated early on was amongst the highest, and therefore, more than 70 lakh people would be due for their second dose by the end of July. "To ensure time-bound expeditious vaccination, we have created a capacity to vaccinate over 15 lakh persons per day". He added, "Presently, our daily vaccination is limited to the extent of supplies received from the Central government. The daily average of vaccine doses received, since the start of vaccination drive for 18 years plus, has been 3 to 4 lakhs only."

He then, went on to 'urge' PM Modi to intervene personally and direct the concerned to ensure an adequate supply of vaccines for the state.