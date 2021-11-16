Rajasthan: CM Gehlot Announces VAT Cut On Petrol, Diesel By Rs 4 & 5 Effective Midnight

In a big relief to the people of Rajasthan, the state government on Tuesday decided to cut down the Value Added Tax ( VAT) by Rs 4 & 5 on per litre petrol and diesel respectively. The Ashok Gehlot administration will be bearing a loss of Rs. 35,000 crore in revenue following the reduction of the price. The announcement has been made after taking note of the continuous demand from the opposition to slash down the fuel prices.

Gehlot govt's VAT cut on Petrol & Diesel by Rs 4 & 5 effective midnight

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided to cut down the fuel prices after conducting a thorough meeting with his cabinet ministers on Tuesday. CM Gehlot took to Twitter to announce that the price cut in the fuel will be effective from tonight midnight. In the tweet, he wrote, “ A unanimous decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today to reduce the rate of VAT on petrol/diesel. After this, the rates will be reduced by Rs 4 per litre in petrol and Rs 5 per litre in diesel from 12 o'clock tonight. The state will bear a loss of Rs. 35, 000 crore revenue after this relaxation.”

आज मंत्रिमण्डल की बैठक में पेट्रोल/डीजल पर वैट की दर को कम करने का सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया। इसके बाद आज रात्रि 12 बजे से पेट्रोल में 4 रुपये प्रति लीटर तथा डीजल में 5 रुपये प्रति लीटर दरों में कमी हो जायेगी।इससे राज्य सरकार 3500 करोड़ रुपये वार्षिक राजस्व की हानि वहन करेगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 16, 2021

The meeting chaired by Gehlot was held at the chief minister's residence.

The decision comes as a major relief for the people, as the fuel prices surged sky high over the past few months. Despite the centre’s cut of the excise duty on fuel, the prices have not fallen down significantly in the state. On Monday, while taking a jibe at the centre, he had urged the Union government to further cut excise duty on petrol and diesel prices. While reiterating his take on fuel price cuts, CM Gehlot pointed at the upcoming elections in 2022 and called for a 'promise' by PM Modi that fuel prices would not surge once the polls across five states concluded.

"We demand the Central government to further cut petrol and diesel prices. If the Centre reduces fuel prices, then, it will be reduced in the states too," CM Gehlot said.

Centre slashes excise duty on fuel prices

Earlier this month, on November 3, the central government had announced that the excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will be cut to Rs 5 and 10 respectively, after which several BJP ruled states also announced a relaxation on VAT collected on fuels. Since then, the BJP has been exerting pressure on the opposition-ruled states to cut down the VAT on fuel to provide further relief to the common man.

The petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the 13th consecutive day in a row on November 16. Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre clarified that the loss due to the reduction in fuel prices will entirely be borne by the Centre alone. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said that the reduction of Rs 5 (in petrol) & Rs 10 (in diesel) has been in the non-sharable portion of excise duty - i.e- not borne by states. He said that the fuel price reduction by the Centre will not result in states revenue loss on account of lower devolution.

Image: PTI