Rajasthan CM Gehlot Apologizes For Reading Old Budget; 'What Happened Was By Mistake'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attempted for damage control after he reportedly presented an outdated budget on Friday, February 10 in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly leading to the House being adjourned for 30 minutes. Soon after, the Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot apologised for reading the old Budget.

Notably, Ashok Gehlot read out excerpts from the previous budget, on urban employment and Krishi Budget in place of Budget 2023-24. The Chief Minister presented the budget for nearly 3 minutes before Chief whip Mahesh Joshi intervened and informed him that he was reading an old budget.

After presenting the Budget 2023, Ashok Gehlot said, "I feel sorry, what happened was by mistake." Gehlot further asserted that you (Opposition) can point out only if there is a difference between what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies were given to the House members. He said, "If a page was added to my Budget copy by mistake, how does the matter of leaking the budget arise?"

भाजपा सिर्फ़ यह दिखाना चाहती है कि वह राजस्थान के विकास और तरक्की के खिलाफ है। इनका मन-गढ़ंत आरोप कि बजट लीक हो गया यह दर्शाता है कि बजट को भी यह अपनी ओछी राजनीति से नहीं छोड़ेंगे। 'बचत, राहत, बढ़त' में एक ही बाधा है - भाजपा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 10, 2023

Gehlot's statements came after BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria questioned, "Rajasthan State Assembly proceedings disrupted as the Opposition alleges that CM Ashok Gehlot presented old budget today. This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?"

'Seems to have happened first in history': BJP

Taking a swipe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former state CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje said, "It seems to have happened first in history. When I was the CM, I used to repeatedly check and read before presenting the budget. You can imagine how safe the state is in the hands of a CM who reads out an old budget."

Opposition BJP leaders protested in the Rajasthan Assembly alleging that Ashok Gehlot was reading from the old budget.

Terming Ashok Gehlot 'careless', Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh said, "Ashok Gehlot remains very careless, campaigned for this year's budget and started reading the old budget! The public was thinking of a light of relief in the darkness spread by misrule, here the Chief Minister's light went off. Don't know, laugh or cry!"