Rajasthan CM Gehlot Attacks Centre; Says 'Constitution In Tatters & Democracy In Danger'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked the central government and expressed concerns over the ‘condition of the country.’ Claiming that ‘Democracy in India is in danger,’ the Rajasthan CM took potshots at BJP led central government.

While addressing the press after holding a meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, he urged the latter to aid the Rajasthan government to refill their coal stocks, amid a shortage in the coal reserves in their thermal power plants.

Speaking about the state of affairs in the country, Gehlot claimed that the ‘constitution is in tatters.’ In his remarks, he highlighted incidents of lynchings, ED raids and encounters. He further blamed the Union government for ‘spreading terror’ by conducting raids on the opposition just ahead of the elections. Gehlot further expressed his concerns about the political environment in the country and went on to say that ‘every citizen should be worried' about it.

'Constitution is in tatters, Democracy is in Danger': Rajasthan CM Gehlot

“The constitution is in tatters, democracy is in danger. Somewhere lynchings are underway, somewhere encounters & ED raids; govt is spreading terror. Whenever polls come, raids come along. Every citizen should be worried about the condition of the country,” Rajasthan CM stated while denouncing BJP led government.

On the consistent rise in fuel prices after the four months halt, Ashok Gehlot said: "Centre has been unfair to states, they've made the excise duty tax to a minimum. The Govt of India is looting, they don't have an answer to high fuel prices.”

'There will be a blackout in Rajasthan if Chhattisgarh won't help': Rajasthan CM

Further, speaking on the meeting between the two Congress CMs, Gehlot informed that both discussed the depleting coal situation in Rajasthan. He also told that he has requested Baghel to permit the state government to start other mines in the state, apart from the ones that are already allocated to them. He informed that the coal mines allocated by the centre to Rajasthan have been left with a limited quantity of coal, hence, they are looking for alternate supply sources.

“Rajasthan has a lot of thermal plants, which can't run without coal, so we're in Chhattisgarh to get a permit on the same, under the guidelines of the Centre. If we don't get coal, our power plants will shut,” he stated.

He added, “I appreciate CM Baghel. If Chhattisgarh doesn't help us, there'll be a blackout in our state, our 4,500 MW power plants will shut down. I hope Chhattisgarh decides soon, as Rajasthan is worried.”



Image: ANI