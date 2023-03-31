Rajasthan CM Gehlot Blames BJP's 'Hindu Rashtra’ Ideology For Amritpal's Rise In Punjab

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday blamed the “Hindu Rashtra” ideology, which he said was being followed by the ruling BJP, for the rise of separatists like Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Addressing a party workers' meeting in Bharatpur, he played down the rift within the Congress in Rajasthan.

Apparently referring to the power tussle between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, “Every party has minor differences and every party also has some complaints. There are many compulsions too.” He expressed confidence that the Congress will be back to power in the state in the year-end assembly elections, calling it “Mission 156” -- a reference to the number of seats it hopes to win in the 200-member assembly.

Targeting the Hindu Rashtra ideology BJP and RSS ideology for the rise of the pro-Khalistan preacher in Punjab, Gehlot said, “A new man, Amritpal Singh, has emerged who is saying that if Mohan Bhagwat and Narendra Modi talk about Hindu Rashtra then why should I not talk about Khalistan. Why has he got such courage?” “It is easy to please people in the name of religion. It is very easy to start a fire but it takes time to extinguish it. You may think that it is easy to break, but it is very difficult to construct,” he said.

“In such a situation, Amritpal got that courage to say ‘You talk about Hindu Rashtra, why should I not talk about Khalistan?’” Gehlot said.

Our country remained unbroken because Indira Gandhi did not allow Khalistan to be formed, which is also why she was killed, the chief minister said.

“We should worry about our country. It is in the interest of the country that if you take people of all religions and castes together, then this country will remain united,” he said. The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past three days.

In the latest video, the Khalistan sympathiser asserted he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. In the audio clip, he debunked speculation he was negotiating his surrender and nudged the Akal Takht for the second time to summon a "sarbat khalsa" congregation to discuss issues related to the Sikh community.

When asked whether the Congress would be able to form the government here again, Gehlot said that the target this time will be to win 156 out of 200 assembly seats.

Expressing confidence that the voters would once again bring the Congress to power, he said, “I have not imposed any tax during this tenure so far and the government is giving relief to the people in the era of inflation, the benefit of which is not being received by everyone.” On the strike of private hospitals and doctors against the Right to Health Bill, the chief minister appealed to the protestors to end their strike.

“I would request them to end the strike as their method is wrong. Resentment is growing among people. If the doctors are facing any problem, we will fix it. The rules of the bills are yet to be framed…their suggestions will be incorporated.” “Our thinking is open but going on strike like this... where will the poor patient go? Your approach is not good,” he said.

Private doctors have been agitating against the Bill which was passed last week and demanding its withdrawal.

According to the Bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres".