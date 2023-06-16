Govt Considering To Give Money To Women For Smartphone: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the state government is considering giving a certain amount to women for the purchase of a smartphone of their choice instead of giving the device under a scheme going to be launched on Raksha Bandhan.

Gehlot also said that it is being discussed how much amount should be transferred to a beneficiary's bank account.

Gehlot had announced to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women in the state in the state budget. In April this year, he said the government will give smartphones in a phased manner from Raksha Bandhan (August 30).

On Thursday, he said that there are many types of phones with different specifications and one buys a phone with choice only.

“Mobile phone is such a thing. If you go to buy it in the market then you will get the one of your choice...how much GB you need, which brand you want. We are trying to talk to the companies that they should set up counters like the inflation relief camps and give choices to people,” the chief minister told reporters here.

He said that the government is considering transferring a fixed amount to bank accounts of women beneficiaries against the purchase of a phone.

Gehlot said that the purpose of providing smartphones to women is to empower them.