Rajasthan CM Gehlot Tests Positive For COVID; Says 'Will Continue To Work In Isolation'

Just a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister's wife Sunita Gehlot tested positive for Coronavirus, Ashok Gehlot on Thursday morning took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he has also tested positive. The Rajasthan Chief Minister in his tweet further informed that he is asymptomatic and currently in isolation. "I will continue to work in isolation, following all COVID protocols," he added.

CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID

à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤Ÿà¥‡à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤œ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥‹à¤°à¥à¤Ÿ à¤­à¥€ à¤ªà¥‰à¤œà¤¿à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µ à¤†à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤•à¥à¤·à¤£ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤ à¥€à¤• à¤®à¤¹à¤¸à¥‚à¤¸ à¤•à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤‚à¥¤ à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‹à¤•à¥‰à¤² à¤•à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨ à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤†à¤‡à¤¸à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤¹à¤•à¤° à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¯ à¤œà¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤°à¤–à¥‚à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet in Hindi can be translated into: "Today my test report for COVID-19 has also come positive. I am not having any symptoms and I am feeling fine. I will continue to work in isolation by following all COVID-19 protocols."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rajasthan CM's wife Sunita Gehlot had tested positive for Coronavirus. Gehlot in a tweet has informed that although his wife is asymptomatic, she is being treated under home isolation. His tweet in Hindi can be translated into: "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for Coronavirus. As per COVID protocols, she is being treated under home isolation. I will also remain in isolation as a precaution and will attend daily COVID review meetings with the doctors and officials at 8:30 pm."

à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥€ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥€à¤®à¤¤à¥€ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥€à¤¤à¤¾ à¤—à¤¹à¤²à¥‹à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤ªà¥‰à¤œà¤¿à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µ à¤† à¤—à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ (à¤…à¤¸à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤ªà¥à¤Ÿà¥‹à¤®à¥ˆà¤Ÿà¤¿à¤•)à¥¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿà¥‹à¤•à¥‰à¤² à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥‹à¤® à¤†à¤‡à¤¸à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¤¾ à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¥€à¤Ÿà¤®à¥‡à¤‚à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¤®à¥à¤­ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤…à¤¬ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤à¤¹à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¤¨ à¤†à¤‡à¤¸à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤¹à¤•à¤° à¤šà¤¿à¤•à¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤à¤µà¤‚ à¤…à¤§à¤¿à¤•à¤¾à¤°à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤‚à¤¯ 8.30 à¤¬à¤œà¥‡ à¤°à¥‹à¤œà¤¾à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤¸à¤®à¥€à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¬à¥ˆà¤ à¤• à¤²à¥‚à¤‚à¤—à¤¾à¥¤ — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 28, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Rajasthan

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, Rajasthan has so far recorded over 5,63,577 positive cases, out of which, 3,96,279 have successfully recovered, while 3,926 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 16,613 new cases, 8,303 fresh recoveries and 120 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan is 1,63,372.

