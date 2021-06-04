Rajasthan CM Gehlot Urges Centre For Timely Allocation Of Black Fungus Injections To State

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged the Centre to provide Amphotericin-B vials in a time-bound manner to the states amid the escalation of black fungus or Mucormycosis cases in the country. Earlier this month, the Rajasthan government declared Mucormycosis as an epidemic after surge in black fungus cases were reported in the state.

'States are not getting injections on time': CM Gehlot

Chief Minister Gehlot tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "The Central Government had taken the responsibility of allocating Remdesivir injection to the states earlier. Similarly, the Central Government is also allocating the black fungus injection, Amphotericin-B. However, I feel that states are not getting injections on time, which is causing a lot of trouble to the patients."

जिस प्रकार पहले रेमडिसिविर इंजेक्शन के राज्यों का आवंटन का जिम्मा केन्द्र सरकार ने अपने हाथों में लिया था वैसे ही अब ब्लैक फंगस के इंजेक्शन एम्फोटेरिसिन का आवंटन भी केन्द्र सरकार कर रही है। राज्यों को समय पर इंजेक्शन नहीं मिल पा रहा है जिससे मरीजों को बहुत परेशानी हो रही है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 4, 2021

CM Gehlot urges the Centre for the availability of Amphotericin-B injections

In yet another tweet, he said "If this injection (Amphotericin-B) is given to the patients in time, then lives can be saved. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Ji to ensure the availability of Amphotericin-B injections in a time-bound manner so that patients can be treated on time and their lives can be saved".

Rajasthan Declares 'Black Fungus' Mucormycosis An Epidemic

On May 19, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government declared the 'Black Fungus' or Mucormycosis as an epidemic in the state following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state. Amphotericin B is an antifungal medication used for treating serious fungal infections in patients.

Following the spread of black fungus cases in the country, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Sadananda Gowda on May 24 informed in a tweet that they have distributed 19,420 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections to states for the treatment of Black Fungus-- out of which 1430 vials were provided to Rajasthan.

What is Black Fungus?

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. Sinuses or lungs of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from air and it may turn fatal if not cared for. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit and altered mental status. Unlike COVID-19 Mucormycosisis is not contagious.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)