Rajasthan CM Gehlot Urges Centre To Increase Vaccine Quota, Terms Self As 'best Performer'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday informed that he requested the Centre to increase the COVID-19 vaccine allocation for the state, joining a list of other state leaders who have urged PM Modi to increase supply to their states. CM Gehlot claimed that he had written to the newly appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to increase the state’s vaccine allotment. CM Gehlot further claimed that the state had fastened the vaccination process by creating a capacity to vaccinate over 1.5 million people daily.

Increase Rajasthan COVID vaccine quota, urges CM

Ashok Gehlot, who seemed confident about the state’s ongoing vaccination efforts, claimed that the state needs more vaccine allotments. The CM said that Rajasthan’s daily vaccination numbers are being limited by the extent of supplies received from the Centre. According to Gehlot, the state’s daily vaccine usage amounts to 20,00,00-30,00,00 doses since the start of the vaccination drive for people over 18.

Further explaining his case, the Rajasthan CM said that he has requested the health minister’s personal intervention in the matter. “I request for your personal intervention regarding our request for enhanced allocation of vaccines for Rajasthan,” said CM Gehlot. He also added the COVID cases in Rajasthan was now declining owing to the state’s efforts.

CM Gehlot said that the state government is now strengthening the medical infrastructure from the primary health care level keeping a possible third wave of the pandemic in mind. “It is apparent that apart from Covid-appropriate behaviour, vaccination is the only way to effectively counter the threat of the third wave,” he added. CM Gehlot, in his letter, claimed that the state has been the best performer in terms of vaccinating its people.

The CM wrote in his letter, “Over 2.59 crore (over 25 million) people have already received the first dose of vaccination, and out of these over 44 lakhs (4.4 million) have even received the second dose as well. Around 65 lakh (6.5 million) people are due to get their second doses by the end of July. The Center has been allocating vaccines primarily on the basis of the target population, while greater consideration should be given to the number of people due for the second dose.”

IMAGE: PTI