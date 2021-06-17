Rajasthan CM Gehlot Wants Centre's Lump-sum For COVID Orphaned Kids Before They Turn 18

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticized the Centre's relief measures for COVID orphaned children and called it 'defective'. Gehlot demanded the schemes be revised since it lacks the notion of immediate relief for the children.

Gehlot said, "The package of the government of India is defective and there is confusion about it. The Government will give financial help after a child reaches the age of 18 years. Package means immediate help."

The Chief Minister further accused the Central Government of creating a scheme that lacks immediate help for the women who lost their husbands and are presently having difficulty in maintaining their livelihood. He noted that he soon will be speaking to the Prime Minister about the issue.

Rajasthan Govt's approach in helping the COVID-orphaned children

After Central Government's announcement on extending help to COVID orphaned children across the Nation, several state governments announced their individual approaches. Rajasthan announced immediate financial relief of Rs.1 lakh to such children and the widows of the state. In addition to the immediate relief, the children were allotted a monthly expense of Rs. 2,500 till the age of 18 and Rs. 5 lakh when they attain the age of 18. Widows of the state were also allotted a monthly stipend of Rs, 1,500.

Vaccine wastage news in Rajasthan is misleading: Gehlot

Speaking to the media, CM Gehlot said the reports of vaccine wastage in the state are not acceptable and require proper investigation. He informed that net vaccine wastage in the state is presently 0.8% against 2% which was claimed in the report. He further stated that spreading false news of vaccines found in the pits is an attack on the healthcare workers of the state who are working under Central's guidelines. He condemned such false and baseless campaigns and stated that Rajasthan Government's target is to attain zero vaccine wastage.

Input with PTI Image Source- PTI/ANI