Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appraised the achievements of his government after being in power for one year.

He responded to former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s concerns about the state and said that he will not ket a single man go to sleep hungry at night.

“Congress has worked towards achieving the dream of legendary national leaders like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel and made farmers landlords today,” he said.