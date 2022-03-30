Rajasthan CM Slams Harassment Of Doctors Post Gynaecologist's Death; Orders Thorough Probe

After massive protests by the medical fraternity across Rajasthan and calls for a bandh over the harassment of doctors, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the suicide of a gynaecologist and ordered an enquiry.

The Rajasthan CM promised thorough investigation into the incident and stated that appropriate action will be taken after the report is out. However, he strongly dismissed the unfair behaviour towards doctors in case of unintentional mishaps. CM Ashok Gehlot took to twitter to condemn the incident and said, "The incident of Dr. Archana Sharma's suicide in Dausa is very sad. We give God status to all doctors. Every doctor tries his best to save the life of the patient, but it is not justified to accuse the doctor as soon as any unfortunate incident happens."

दौसा में डॉ. अर्चना शर्मा की आत्महत्या की घटना बेहद दुखद है। हम सभी डॉक्टरों को भगवान का दर्जा देते हैं। हर डॉक्टर मरीज की जान बचाने के लिए अपना पूरा प्रयास करता है परन्तु कोई भी दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना होते ही डॉक्टर पर आरोप लगाना न्यायोचित नहीं है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 30, 2022

Protests by the medical community

Noting the service done by the doctors during the pandemic period, CM Gehlot said, "We must think, how can the doctors who served the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, with their lives at stake be treated this way. This entire matter is being investigated thoroughly and the accused will not be spared."

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Rajasthan has called for a 24-hour bandh in the state and the IMA in Delhi will register a symbolic protest by wearing black ribbons against the harassment of Dr Archana Sharma which led to her suicide.

Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), condemning the incident, appealed for compensation for the kin of Dr Sharma, who was booked for the death of a pregnant women during childbirth. The association has also written a letter to CM Gehlot to order the cancellation of the FIR registered against the deceased on March 29.

FORDA has written to Rajasthan CM demanding proper investigation, immediate withdrawal of FIR and compensation to the family in the suicide case of Dr Archana in Dausa. pic.twitter.com/c5YLGeuTsX — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 30, 2022

Dr Archana Sharma Suicide case

As per the police, the private hospital gynaecologist allegedly committed suicide after she was booked for the death of a pregnant woman, the police saod. As the investigation continued, it was reported that an FIR was registered against Dr Archana at the Lalsot Police Station after family members of the pregnant woman held a demonstration outside the hospital and demanded immediate action against the erring doctor. Stressed over the FIR, Archana hanged herself to death, police said.

Additional SP (Dausa) Lal Chand Kayal said that an FIR was filed against Dr Sharma for "negligence in treatment" of a pregnant woman, after which she committed suicide at her residence above the hospital.

Image: PTI