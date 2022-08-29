Rajasthan CM Urges Centre To Declare Lumpy Skin Disease To Cattle 'national Calamity'

Amid a sudden increase in cases of lumpy skin disease to cattle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to the Centre seeking that the infectious disease to be designated as a ‘national calamity’.

According to sources, the disease has impacted a large number of cattle, especially cows in various parts of the country. Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are among the most severely affected states.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday addressed cattle owners, public representatives, and gaushala caretakers through online mode. In his address, Gehlot assured them that there is no shortage of medicines to deal with the disease.

Animals that died due to disease are being disposed of in a scientific manner: CM Gehlot

Speaking to the media, Ashok Gehlot informed he has written to the Centre that the problem be declared a national calamity. He further said that Union Minister Parshottam Ruapala has agreed to the decision and has assured full cooperation to Rajasthan.

CM further informed that the animals that died due to lumpy skin disease are being disposed of in a scientific manner to avoid the spreading of infection.

Rajasthan govt takes measures to stop the spread of disease

Informing about the measures taken by the state government, CM Gehlot said that control rooms have been set up in all districts and public awareness campaigns are being conducted to provide information and deal with misconceptions among the public about the disease.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot has also directed the chief secretary to regularly monitor all necessary arrangements, and relief and rescue operations to avoid the spreading of infection. Gehlot has asked the chief secretary to prepare a memorandum to be sent to the Centre.

Saving cows is the government’s priority: Lalchand Katari

Meanwhile, State Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said that officials are conducting continuous monitoring of the situation in all districts for effective prevention of the disease. He further said that saving cows is the government’s priority.

Stating figures, Kataria informed that around 8 lakh cows have been infected so far. However, 7.40 lakh have been treated. The rate of infection is rapidly decreasing in western Rajasthan.

"Animal Husbandry Department has estimated 34.243 cattle have died due to lumpy skin disease in Rajasthan. Earlier, Gehlot talked about heavy rainfall in the state and said food, shelter and other facilities were provided to people rendered homeless. Instructions have been given to deputy commissioners to assess the damage," Kataria added.

On the other hand, the leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and state BJP president Satish Poonia gave suggestions regarding the vaccination and disposal of dead animals.