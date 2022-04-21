Rajasthan CM Writes To PM Modi Seeking Extension Of Jal Jeevan Mission Deadline To 2026

In a bid to complete the Jal Jeevan Mission, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to extend the deadline for the completion of the project till March 31, 2026, in view of public interest. In his letter to the Prime Minister, Gehlot has noted that the pace of the mission had slowed down during the lockdown between March 2020 to July 2020 followed by which the work was partially affected from March 2021 to July 2021 due to similar conditions.

प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को पत्र लिखकर जनहित में जल जीवन मिशन को पूरा करने की समय सीमा 31 मार्च, 2026 तक बढ़ाए जाने का अनुरोध किया है।

मिशन के शुरूआती दिनों में मार्च 2020 से जुलाई 2020 तक कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते लॉकडाउन के कारण जल जीवन मिशन की गति काफी धीमी रही। April 20, 2022

Further adding that the demand for the components of the project has significantly increased due to the ongoing work for the mission, he said that the demand especially of steel, DI, and HDPE pipes has also increased rapidly further leading to instability in the supply of components which has slowed down the progress of the projects.

Also, noting that Rajasthan is the largest state in the country in terms of area and has very odd geographical conditions and scattered settlements, CM Gehlot said that two-third part of the state is desert in the southern area is hilly. "Earlier, the time limit for the project in such difficult areas was 30 to 48 months, but now it has been reduced to 12 to 24 months making it challenging to achieve the target", he added.

Work for big projects under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission to take time: CM Gehlot

The chief minister in his letter also apprised about the possibility of completing the work within 24 months is very less for certain big projects including the Parwan Akawad Water Supply Project of Baran, Jhalawar and Kota, Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (Phase - II), Narmada Canal based project in Barmer district, Project for supply drinking water from Chambal River to 648 villages of Chittorgarh, Isarda-Dausa Drinking Water Supply Project, Naunera Water Supply Project, and Water Supply from Chambal River.

Further referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Chief Minister Gehlot also said that an unexpected increase in the prices of several items has caused more difficulties and further slowed down the implementation of the works which is why it is needed to extend the deadline so that every family can get the benefit of this mission.

Image: ANI/PTI/Unsplash