Rajasthan CM’s Helicopter Denied Permission To Sikar In View Of G20 Summit

In view of the G20 Summit in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry on Friday did not allow Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's helicopter to go from Udaipur to Sikar following which his programme was cancelled.

Gehlot was scheduled to visit Sangliya Peeth in Sikar as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj.

"Today there was a programme to go to Sangliya Peeth, Sikar, as part of the death anniversary programme of Baba Shri Khinwadas Ji Maharaj, but due to the G-20 meeting, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, did not give permission to go to Sikar by helicopter from Udaipur due to which today I am not able to reach Sangliya Peeth," Gehlot said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"Spoke to the Peethadhishwar Shri Om Das Maharaj of Sangliya Peeth on the phone and informed him. I will soon visit Sangliya Peeth to seek blessings," he added.

Gehlot visited Shri Sanwalia Seth in Chittorgarh district on Friday and wished for prosperity of the people of the state.

The G20 Summit, which is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak besides other leaders of developing and developed countries, begins on Saturday.