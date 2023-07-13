Rajasthan: College Girl Attacked With Acid, Thrown Into Well; BJP Slams Ashok Gehlot Govt

In Rajasthan, the crime against women doesn't seem to end as a shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a 19-year-old Dalit girl was brutally murdered and thrown into a well. According to police officials, the incident took place in Hindaun city of Karauli district. The deceased girl who was also a college student went missing two days ago and today her lifeless body was recovered from a well.

College girl brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Karauli district

Republic TV has learnt that the victim girl's face and body have suffered burn injuries as a highly inflammatory chemical was thrown at her. She was attacked with acid and then thrown into a deep well in the forest area. The police kept the dead body of the college student in Hindaun Hospital's mortuary.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has slammed the state police for negligence and advised CM Ashok Gehlot to also undertake his responsibility as state Home Minister.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said, "The information about the painful death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl by throwing acid into a well in Gudachandraji, Todabhim, is shocking. The body has been taken to Hindaun. I have reached Hindaun to get justice for my daughter. Nowadays, even the pages of newspapers are full of news like rape, murder, and gang war. Mukhiya ji (Ashok Gehlot), do a little bit of the responsibility of the Home Minister as well. At least pay attention to the people of this state.

Kirodi Lal Meena reached the residence of the deceased girl and elaborated the brutal murder of the college girl. He said, "The girl was attacked with acid, murdered and then thrown into a well. Her father works as a labourer. After getting to know about the incident, the mother went to the police to register the case and also knocked on the door of the child commission welfare while her daughter was in the well, but no action was taken. The police didn't take the issue seriously thus no FIR was registered. We are waiting for the postmortem report on whether she was raped or not."

The BJP MP added that they will organise a Dharna till the culprits are not apprehended and punished.