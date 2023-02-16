Rajasthan Cong Crisis Worsens? Sachin Pilot Loyalist Says ‘Can Return To Power Only If...'

Giving an escalation to the Rajasthan political crisis, Pilot loyalist and Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki on Thursday, February 16, in a big statement said that the grand old party can return to power in the state only if Sachin Pilot will be made the chief ministerial face in the upcoming state Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in 2023.

“If Sachin Pilot is made the CM face, only then will the Congress government be repeated. This is the demand of Rajasthan’s youth, and the public. And I again repeat that I stand with him as without him, I wouldn’t have been elected,” Ved Prakash Solanki was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Congress leader’s statement came hours after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister questioned the party’s top leadership for the "inordinately slow" action against Gehlot loyalists who "defied" the then-party president Sonia Gandhi by refusing to allow a legislature party meeting to take place in September last year. Pilot also said that a quick decision needs to be taken if the trend of alternate governments has to be stopped in Rajasthan.

Delay in action against Gelot loyalists, claims Pilot

Referring to the disallowance of the legislature party meeting by the MLAs belonging to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot camp, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the people who were responsible for holding a parallel gathering were served notices of prima facie indiscipline. However, no decision or action was taken by the AICC against them.

“An affidavit was filed in the Rajasthan High Court by the speaker which said that he received 81 resignations with few given to him personally. Moreover, according to the affidavit, out of the total resignations, some of them were photocopies, while the rest were rejected because they were not given out of their free will.”

The September political crisis in Rajasthan

In efforts to register their protest against the speculations that Sachin Pilot was the Congress’ choice for the Chief Minister’s post when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was contesting the elections for the party’s presidential post, over 90 Gehlot camp MLAs didn't turn up to the Congress Legislative Party meeting on September 25 and held a parallel meeting at Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence.

Following their meeting, the MLAs also submitted their resignation to Speaker CP Joshi. Terming Sachin Pilot a traitor, the Gehlot loyalists demanded that a decision on the Chief Minister of the state must be taken by the new Congress president and Gehlot must have a say in it.