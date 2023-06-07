Rajasthan Cong Leaders Under ED Scanner In REET Paper Leak Case; Plans To Protest: Sources

Two days after carrying out raids at multiple locations in connection with the alleged Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday took action in more than 20 places and collected solid evidence in the scam case.

According to sources, the investigation agency is also interrogating Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) chairman and some state political leaders in relation to the case. In addition to this, ED has also recovered some papers, diaries, laptops and tablets from the house of absconding Suresh Dhaka, the alleged mastermind in the REET paper leak case.

During the searches, ED also seized documents worth crores, including property papers, from RSPC member Babulal Katara's house.

Rajasthan Congress leaders under ED scanner

The central agency in its investigation has also found that not only Suresh Dhaka (the alleged mastermind) but some Congress leaders are also involved in the paper leak case, sources reported. It has also been learnt that following ED’s searches, several Congress leaders, including, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sukhjinder Randhawa and others, held a meeting at Gehlot’s residence on Tuesday night.

Sources informed that the Congress leaders during the meet decided that if ED widens its probe to investigate the houses of politicians belonging to the grand old party, then they will strongly protest against the agency’s move on the streets of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, questioning the raids, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the central agencies conduct raids in the states whenever elections are coming. “The ACB was doing a good job, what was the need for the ED to enter? If anything is found in the case, then ED should help ACB,” Gehlot added.

REET paper leak case

The paper leak case came to light in 2021 after it was alleged that the question papers of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) was leaked to the candidates before the test. Following this, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena filed a complaint regarding the same and demanded an investigation into the matter.

According to various reports, the Enforcement Directorate during its searches hinted towards a possible money laundering case in the paper leak case.